Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 11 Recap + Week 12 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to break down Week 11 in the AAC, including UCF’s win at Tulane.

The two then breakdown Week 12 in conference play. It might be a light week coming up for the AAC, but there are still conference championship implications on the line for teams like SMU, Tulane, Cincinnati, and UCF.

Later, they react to the new College Football Playoff rankings in real time. The UCF Knights (8-2, 5-1 AAC) were ranked at #20 after beating Tulane in New Orleans this past weekend. Tulane themselves were also ranked at #21 after being the highest ranked G5 team in the CFP in the first two sets of rankings.

The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2, 5-1 AAC) were also included in the rankings at #25. Cincinnati won their latest matchup 27-25 over ECU at Nippert Stadium.

