College Football Playoff Rankings: UCF #20, Tulane #21, Cincinnati #25

The third set of College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday evening. Expectedly, the American Athletic Conference was once again well represented as the UCF Knights (8-2, 5-1 AAC) were ranked at #20 after beating Tulane in New Orleans this past weekend. Tulane themselves were also ranked at #21 after being the highest ranked G5 team in the CFP in the first two sets of rankings.

The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2, 5-1 AAC) were also included in the rankings at #25. Cincinnati won their latest matchup 27-25 over ECU at Nippert Stadium.

UCF have their final home game of the season this Saturday when they host the Navy Midshipmen (3-7, 3-4 AAC). Tulane will host an SMU team that is 6-4 and 4-2 in the AAC.

Cincinnati have a road date against Temple (3-7, 1-5 AAC) this week before concluding their season with a home game against Temple.