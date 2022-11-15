Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 11 Recap + Week 12 Preview

Brian and Zeke return to talk a bunch of close matchups from week 11 in the Sun Belt, like UL Monroe gutting out a close 31-28 victory over Georgia State and Troy coming back to defeat Army 10-9 behind Carlton Martial’s record setting day.

Week 12 isn’t a banner week for conference matchups, but there are some interesting storylines like Georgia State fighting to make a bowl against James Madison and Khalan Laborn potentially setting a single-game Sun Belt rushing record against Georgia Southern’s porous defense this week. The Eagles host Marshall this week following a loss to Louisiana that included a big special teams day from the Cajuns.

Listen to all of that and more in this week’s Sun Belt podcast.

