Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 10 Recap + Week 11 Preview

Eric is out sick this week, so Kevin Fielder hopped on with Joe to discuss UTSA’s close overtime win over UAB, Louisiana Tech finding a run balance in a victory, and preserving Hot Cheetoes for future generations.

FAU and FIU play each other this week in what could be the most interesting chapter of the rivalry in years.

Plus, Austin Reed’s numbers are pretty dang good, and it’s going to be a lot easier to watch C-USA football last year. The league has reached an agreement to put move the entire October slate of conference games to days in the midweek, which will be broadcast on ESPN networks as well as CBS Sports Network. Can this help raise the league’s profile?

Happy football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @TheKeinFielder, @Joehio_ and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites