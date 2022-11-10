Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 10 Recap + Week 11 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to break down Week 10 in the AAC, including SMU’s 77-63 win over Houston. Plus, USF fired Jeff Scott after allowing 54 points to Temple.

RELATED: USF Football: Potential Replacements for Jeff Scott as Head Coach

Then, the pair previews Week 11 in the conference, with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday this go ‘round. That includes a couple of key games for the conference championship race, like UCF’s trip to Tulane and ECU against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium.

On top of all that, it’s the annual game between Navy and Notre Dame - a rivalry with a rich history.

RELATED: Every stat and record you didn’t know you needed from SMU’s 77-63 shootout win over Houston

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites.