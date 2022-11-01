College Football Playoff Rankings: Tulane #19, UCF #25

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday evening. While there wasn’t much G5 representation, there were two selections, both from the American Athletic Conference.

The Tulane Green Wave (7-1, first in the AAC) were ranked at #19 while the UCF Knights (6-2, second in the AAC) came in at #25.

UCF are coming off of a victory over fellow AAC foe Cincinnati, who likely would have been ranked had they won that game. Tulane beat Memphis that same day.

The Liberty Flames, who were ranked #23 in both the AFCA Coaches Poll as well as the AP Top 25, were not included in the CFP rankings. Other than Tulane and UCF, Liberty were the only other team from outside the Power Five to be included in those two polls.

THE TOP 25 CFP RANKINGS HAVE ARRIVED‼️ @Vol_Football leads the pack at No. 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7lj5qo00d3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2022

UCF continue their season this Saturday at Memphis. Tulane play at Tulsa at Noon ET this Saturday. Tulane and UCF face off on November 12 at 3:30 PM ET.