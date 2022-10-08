UAB Demolishes MTSU In 2022 Homecoming Game

Both of the C-USA sides in this matchup were looking to rebound after losses last week. However, it was the UAB Blazers who improved their record while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were unable to get much done. The final score ended up 41-14 as the Blazers picked up yet another home win.

UAB wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with rushing touchdowns on their first two drives, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. picked up a score each, on those possessions.

MTSU answered halfway through the first quarter with a nine play, 72-yard drive that ended in a Chase Cunningham touchdown pass to Jaylin Lane.

McBride picked up his second touchdown of the day just a bit later after a deep pass from Dylan Hopkins to Trea Shropshire set the Blazers up in the red zone. The rest of the first half continued in much the same fashion as the Blazers took a 38-7 lead into the half, along with 439 yards of total offense.

The second half was a similar story, with a few added wrinkles. Namely, both teams racked up the penalties after two combined flags in the first half. UAB finished with nine penalties for 94 yards while MTSU finished with four for 30 yards.

UAB’s running game continued to be dominant in the second half, even though the Blazers would only score three points in the final two quarters. They would finish with 303 yards in the ground game. DeWayne McBride carried the ball 12 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns while Jermaine Brown Jr. would also chip in 10 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Once again, the run game set up the pass game well, with Hopkins finding Shropshire open downfield after faking the run on more than a handful of occasions. Shropshire finished the day with six catches for 193 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Defensively, the Blazers would allow 289 total yards to the visitors. Cunningham would finish 26 of 43 for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception (Grayson Cash). MTSU would total just 93 yards on the ground with three different backs contributing roughly 30 yards each.

While MTSU came into the game with one of the better rushing defenses in the G5, they will obviously drop sharply in those standings following this performance.

UAB continues their season next Saturday (October 15) when they host Charlotte. That same day, Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky.