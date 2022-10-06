Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 5 Recap + Week 6 Preview with FIU HC Mike MacIntyre

This week, Joe and Eric are joined by FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre to discuss the program’s historic win at New Mexico State from this past week. Coach Mac also gives a quick look as to how his team is preparing for UConn. Plus, Joe and Eric do all the usual C-USA analysis and preview that you expect.

Western Kentucky and UTSA square off in a rematch of last year’s league championship game, North Texas are playing closer to their potential, and UTEP travels to Louisiana Tech as an underdog (no pun intended) to shoot for an upset over Sonny Cumbie and the Bulldogs.

How is the season almost half over already?? Happy football watching!

