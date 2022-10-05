Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 5 Recap + Week 6 Preview with Evan Barnes

Welcome back to the Underdog Pawdcast!

Dan and Emily are joined by Evan Barnes (Memphis football reporter at The Commercial Appeal) to talk about Memphis football. Then, they break down Week 5 in the AAC, including Tulsa’s offensive line woes, Dana Holgorsen’s composure, another huge day from Holton Ahlers and the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Then, they break down the Week 6 slate of games, which includes the UCF-SMU game moved to the middle of the week due to Hurricane Ian and a big Friday night battle between the Houston Cougars and Memphis Tigers.

Plus, why can’t Navy run the ball? Is USF really this bad? Are we in for any more surprises this week? And, of course, more Tulane talk.

