Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 5 Recap + Week 6 Preview

In this week’s edition of the Sun Belt podcast, Brian and Zeke talk about the shootout between Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern from last Saturday, and what lessons can be taken from the Chanticleers 34-30 victory. Elsewhere, Georgia State picked up its first victory of the year over Army, and South Alabama cemented themselves as the frontrunners in the West with a win over Louisiana.

Plus, Troy’s storybook victory over Western Kentucky as they stay alive in the divisional race as well.

In week 6, the boys discuss the Southern/State rivalry (which Brian and Zeke know a thing or two about), and what to expect out of the slate of Sun Belt-on-Sun Belt action on Saturday.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites