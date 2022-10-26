Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 8 Recap and Week 9 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to talk about what happened during Week 8 of the American Athletic Conference’s regular season.

That includes UCF’s surprising loss to ECU, Cincinnati struggling on the road against SMU, and Memphis’ first half no-show against Tulane. Tulane are headed into an idle week with a 4-0 record in league play.

Then, they go and preview Week 9. Notably, Cincinnati is traveling to UCF to take on the Knights in the Bounce House in what could have major conference championship implications. SMU then take a trip to Tulsa. East Carolina also take a trip to BYU on Friday night, Navy hosts Temple as both schools try to get back on track, and South Florida will travel to Houston for a noon ET kickoff.

