Underdog Pawdcast: Will Healy Out, C-USA Week 8 Recap + Week 9 Preview

With Will Healy out at Charlotte, Hunter Bailey of the Charlotte Observer joins Joe and Eric on the podcast to review the end of an era with the 49ers and where they potentially go from here.

Joe is really impressed with Grayson James’ progression at FIU as well as WKU’s focus on the run game in their win over UAB. Meanwhile, Eric wonders what changes FAU will make in the coming weeks in order to correct the program’s course.

There were also some big results to dive into, including a close win by UTSA in a rivalry game with North Texas. Rice pulled out an OT win against LA Tech and UTEP’s Gavin Baechle is proving to be one of CFB’s most reliable kickers. Happy football watching!

