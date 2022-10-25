Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 8 Recap + Week 9 Preview

Brian and Zeke return to talk about the goings on in the Sun Belt for Week 8 including the low-scoring West division showdown between South Alabama and Troy, JMU looking a mess without Todd Centeio in a loss to Marshall (Centeio was a scratch just before the game), and Louisiana finding offensive life with 38 points in a convincing win over Arkansas State.

Georgia Southern also managed a five-point win over Old Dominion, bumping Ricky Rahne’s Monarchs out of first place in the SBC East.

In week 9, the boys look to see if the Cajuns can keep the momentum going against Southern Miss, ODU can rebound against Georgia State, and whether Coastal Carolina or Marshall want to keep their title game hopes alive in the East on Saturday night.

