Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 7 Recap + Week 8 Preview with Brett Vito

On a new Underdog Pawdcast, Joe and Eric talk through the looming matchup between UTSA and North Texas with some help from Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle. Vito also shares his insights into how North Texas managed to put themselves in a position where a C-USA title is still very much in reach, at this point in the year.

Western Kentucky and UAB are still in the race as well, but that could change when they play each other on Friday night. Charlotte and FIU also duke it out after struggling in the first half of the season. UTEP and FAU also face off on Saturday evening and Louisiana Tech will host Rice with Mike Bloomgren’s squad a slight favorite.

Happy football watching!

