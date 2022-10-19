Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 7 Recap + Week 8 Preview

Dan is back to recap the AAC in Week 7 and preview it for Week 8. Unfortunately, Emily is out sick, making it a solo show. Dan broke down the conference’s four Week 7 games, including Gerry Bohanon’s season ending injury and Memphis blowing another big lead. Then, he previews all five AAC games for Week 8, giving predictions for each one.

Temple and Tulsa are both trying to get back on track in a Friday night matchup. In the early games, SMU hosts #21 Cincinnati and Navy hosts Houston in Annapolis. Then Tulane, is ranked for the first time since 1998 as they host a Memphis team coming off a wild loss to ECU. Finally, the Pirates themselves host UCF, who are looking to secure bowl eligibility once again.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites