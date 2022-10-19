Georgia State Panthers @ App State Mountaineers: Preview and Prediction

Georgia State at Appalachian State

Date/time: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, North Carolina

Records: GSU 2-4 (1-1) APP 3-3 (1-2)

DraftKings Line: APP -10.0 as of 10/18/22*

Previous meetings: App State leads all-time series 8-0; last game APP beat GSU 45-16 in 2021

Preview

A Wednesday game would typically be hellish, but both App and GSU had a bye week seven. Either side will be sharper and better rested than its been all year; the makings of a great mid-week matchup.

The Panthers, on a two-game win streak, are on the fringes of race for the Sun Belt East but another conference loss would all but write off their hopes for a championship berth.

App State, however, is already out of the race after losses to James Madison and Texas State. The Mountaineers’ only win in the past month came against the Citadel, and pressure is mounting for a program that’s best days may be in the past.

A Quick Look at GSU

After losing four straight to open the season, the Panthers beat Army and Georgia Southern and appear to have found some sort of rhythm.

That rhythm is fully based on the running game, however. Georgia State’s two wins came in its two highest-rushing games, each playing host to three ground scores.

Tucker Gregg sees the majority of the carries, with Jamyest Williams and QB Darren Grainger also touching the ball a significant amount of times.

Last week against Georgia Southern, the GSU forced four interceptions, and doing similarly will be the key to stopping the Mountaineers. Quavian White leads the way with four interceptions and five pass break-ups.

A Quick Look at App State

If App State played four quarters of football, it would be at the very least 5-1. Instead, the Mountaineers start halves super slow and are in a state of mild disarray at the mid-way point.

QB Chase Brice is the engine behind the App State offense, he’s on pace for the second-most passing touchdowns in a Sun Belt season, but he doesn’t brunt the load on his own. The Mountaineers run the ball well in their wins, and with the hopeful comeback of Camerun Peoples they should return to form after a season-worst team-wide 41-yard rushing day against Texas State.

The App State defense is formidable against the run, which bodes well for the Mountaineers in this matchup. They’ve allowed the fourth-fewest ground yards this season and have the ability to contain the Panthers main source of offense.

The Game

App State matches up incredibly well with the Panthers. Brice and the Mountaineers can certainly outpace GSU offensively and defensively and have the capability to stifle the ground attack.

However, if Brice is careless with the ball, Georgia State’s sticky hands can shorten drives and threaten another upset.

In Short

Even with the extra week, App State’s offense is too much for the Panthers to overcome especially if the Mountaineers front seven remains stout.