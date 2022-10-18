Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 7 Recap + Week 8 Preview

The Sun Belt saw its two remaining undefeated teams fall this past Saturday, as Old Dominion crushed eastern favorite Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern shocked a ranked James Madison squad in Statesboro.

Southern Miss also picked up their first conference win as a member of the Sun Belt, and South Alabama and Troy maintained the status quo by winning their respective contests. With Troy, it once again came down to a relief appearance by Jarret Doege.

The week’s biggest showdown will come as South Alabama and Troy face off on Thursday night for supremacy in the west. Georgia State will also look to pick up its first ever program win against Appalachian State on Wednesday. Brian and Zeke talk about all that and more in this edition of the Sun Belt podcast.

