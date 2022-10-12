Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 6 Recap + Week 7 Previews with Greg Luca

This week, Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News joins Joe and Eric to recap UTSA’s victory over Western Kentucky and gives some extra perspective on where the Roadrunners are in their quest for another C-USA title. Plus, UAB’s dominant day against MTSU, spousal Instagram habits, and injuries racking up across the league.

Plus, the guys preview the latest chapter in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry coming up this week and UTSA’s trip to FIU. Then in Denton, a tough North Texas secondary faces Sonny Cumbie’s version of the Air Raid. Plus, how uneasy should we be about where FAU football is right now? Does Charlotte have any chance against UAB?

Happy football watching!

