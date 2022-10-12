Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 6 + Week 7 Preview

Brian and Zeke talk through week six in the Sun Belt, including Texas State’s shocking blowout of App, Georgia State overpowering Georgia Southern, and Coastal Carolina holding on to beat UL Monroe on the road.

This week, the boys look at the first Wednesday night matchup of the season between Marshall and Louisiana, and talk about some of the upcoming matchups for Week 7.

Coastal continue their campaign this week favored by 12.5 against Old Dominion. Can the Monarchs shock the league and get back to .500? South Alabama hosts UL Monroe to tighten their grip on the West division.



Plus, James Madison is ranked! They take a trip down to Statesboro to face a Georgia Southern team that’s struggling to find consistency in the win column while adjusting to their new offense.

