Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 6 Recap + Week 7 Preview

Dan and Emily are back to recap Week 6 in the AAC, including UCF’s hurricane game, Houston’s comeback, and Navy’s dominance. Plus, they fight about backup kickers at ECU. Then, the pair recap the four Week 7 games in the AAC.

UCF and Temple square off on Thursday night in Orlando. A surging Tulane Green Wave team also head to Florida for a matchup with Jeff Scott and USF. Meanwhile, East Carolina and Memphis are both looking for rebound victories as the Tigers visit the Pirates. Are we in for some surprises in a light AAC slate this week?

SMU and Navy also play under the Friday night lights in Texas. It’s almost poetic!

Also, check out Emily’s piece on fullbacks!

