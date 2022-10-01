Late Scores Give Georgia State Their First Win of Season

Two late touchdowns sealed the first win of the season for Georgia State. The Panthers beat Army 31-14 Saturday afternoon despite having a lead as small as three with three minutes left in the game.

After entering the intermission leading 17-0 the Panthers allowed two touchdowns on two drives that brought Army within a field goal. Possession switched a handful of times before GSU QB Darren Grainger slung the ball downfield to a foot race-winning Ja’Cyais Credle for a 57-yard touchdown that brought the lead back to two possessions with 2:59 left.

While difficult given that Army had already used its timeouts by this point, the game was not out of the question… until Cade Ballard threw an interception to Bryquice Brown on the first play after Credle’s touchdown.

Georgia State needed just a first down to ensure victory, and looked to Tucker Gregg to close out the game. But with the game already all but over, Gregg exploited an enormous hole for a 56-yard rushing score. That score, after the PAT, made the lead three possessions with less than two minutes to play.

Gregg’s rush, which gave him the all-time rushing touchdown record at Georgia State, was one of 115 runs between the two teams. His 124 yards was a game-high on either side but it was Army’s QB Thyier Tyler that led the game in attempts. Tyler ran the ball 19 times for 110 yards, scored twice, and his only pass of the game was incomplete.

This win is Georgia State’s first of the season. The Panthers lost four straight to open the season and were underdogs in this game. They are still bottom of the Sun Belt, however.

GSU hosts in-state rival Georgia Southern next week on Oct. 8.

Army’s loss is its third of the season, and is 1-3. It is 0-2 against Sun Belt teams, having lost to Coastal Carolina in week one.

The Black Knights go to Winston-Salem to play #22 Wake Forest on Oct. 8.