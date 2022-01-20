Tracking the New Mexico State Aggies Transfer Portal News

As all of you hard core college football fans know, the transfer portal is very new and can make your head spin trying to keep up with all of the latest movement.

Fortunately for you, we here at Underdog Dynasty can keep track of your favorite team for you so you can have all the information in one convenient location.

New Mexico State is certainly not immune to the transfer portal and has had a lot of action in the first month of the offseason. So who is coming to Las Cruces next year, and who is leaving?

Incoming Athletes Position Player School Position Player School Tight End Thomaz Whitford New Mexico State Center Canaan Yarro Southern Utah Defensive Line Izaiah Reed Murray State Running Back Ahmonte Watkins TCU Corner Back Mekhi Miller Miami Ohio Corner Back Andre Seldon Michigan Linebacker Chris Ojoh New Mexico State

As you can see, Kill and Co. have brought in guys at a bunch of positions and from all over the country. That makes sense when you need to rebuild a team but what is special is that these kids are all three star recruits or higher. Doug Martin was only able to pull in one three star transfer last season.

Ahmonte Watkins is the headliner of the transfer portal, as he is a four star RB from TCU, Coach Kill’s former school. Coming out of high school Watkins had 20 offers from schools around the country and will be an interesting pairing to former four star recruit O’Maury Samuels.

Also of note, the two corner back transfers should pay huge dividends in the fall as NM State had the third worst passing offense in the country in terms of passing yards allowed per game and fourth worst overall.

Departing Athletes Position Name New School Position Name New School Wide Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Nebraska Running Back Juwaun Price Syracuse Safety Devlin Kirklin None Corner Back Xavier Hinkle None Athlete Javien Clemmer None Wide Receiver Terrell Warner None Quarterback Jonah Johnson None Corner Back Syrus Dumas None Defensive End Michael Bowe None

Of the nine student athletes transferring out of NM State, only two have found homes. Those two players, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Juwaun Price will be playing at P5 schools next fall.

Both players will be missed as they were very talented. Garcia-Castaneda will be playing for former UMass coach Mark Whipple, who developed Andy Isabella into an All American and 2nd round Draft choice, so keep an eye on him.

Overall I think that the Aggies are in good shape as far as incoming talent versus outgoing talent is concerned. Keep yourself posted to Underdog Dynasty for more updates in the future!