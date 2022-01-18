Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2021 Season Recap Wrapping the season that was for the Bearcats and the rest of the league. By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk Jan 18, 2022, 2:30pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2021 Season Recap Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dan and Emily are back to break down the season that was and give some final closing thoughts before moving to the offseason. Plus, Emily gives thoughts and insights from the National Championship Game and more. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty Underdog Pawdcast: Welcome To The Offseason (C-USA Edition) C-USA Football: Offseason Storylines Sun Belt Football: Offseason Storylines NFL Draft Player Profile: Max Bortenschlager G5 and FCS Legends Among 2022 CFB Hall of Fame Class Opinion: NDSU is Simply a Cut Above the Rest Loading comments...
