Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2021 Season Recap

Wrapping the season that was for the Bearcats and the rest of the league.

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Cincinnati v Alabama Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dan and Emily are back to break down the season that was and give some final closing thoughts before moving to the offseason. Plus, Emily gives thoughts and insights from the National Championship Game and more.

