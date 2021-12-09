Filed under: College football podcasts Sun Belt Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Championship Game Recap and Bowl Season Preview The Rajin’ Cajuns sent Billy Napier off to Florida in style. By mattmiguez and Brian Stone Dec 9, 2021, 2:00pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Championship Game Recap and Bowl Season Preview Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports Matt rides cloud nine coming off the Ragin’ Cajuns win in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Brian and Matt break down the title game and then talk about Bowl Season previews across the Sun Belt Conference. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty FCS Quarterfinals: Grudge Matches from Years Past FIU expected to name Memphis Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre as Head Coach Opinion: Cincinnati, Go Win This For All Of Us Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Championship Recap and a Chat with Harry Minium Houston’s Marcus Jones wins Paul Hornung Award for nation’s most versatile player Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Championship Game Recap Loading comments...
