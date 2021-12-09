 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Championship Game Recap and Bowl Season Preview

The Rajin’ Cajuns sent Billy Napier off to Florida in style.

By mattmiguez and Brian Stone
NCAA Football: Sun Belt Conference Championship Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Matt rides cloud nine coming off the Ragin’ Cajuns win in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Brian and Matt break down the title game and then talk about Bowl Season previews across the Sun Belt Conference.

