Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Championship Recap and a Chat with Harry Minium

In this episode, Eric and Joe recap a conference championship game that became an instant classic as UTSA overpowered Western Kentucky for their first league title. Then, the guys are joined by Harry Minium, Senior Writer at ODUSports.com, to discuss the Monarchs’ growth into a bowl team throughout the 2021 season and Minium’s observations on how Old Dominion has changed over the last forty-plus years. Plus, more playoff committee frustrations. Hooray. Happy football watching!

Download this episode here.

