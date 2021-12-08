FIU expected to name Memphis Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre as Head Coach

Sources confirmed to Underdog Dynasty that Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre will be named the fifth full-time head coach in FIU history on Thursday afternoon. As first reported by UDD, the 56-year-old MacIntyre will take over an FIU team that is coming off a 1-11 season and hasn’t won an FBS game since defeating crosstown rival Miami in November of 2019.

MacIntyre held previous stops at San Jose State from 2010-2013, where he led the Spartans to a 10-win season in 2012, before taking the Colorado head coaching job, where he served from 2013-2018. During his time in Boulder, he amassed a 30-44 record, but did win the Pac-12 South in 2016.

MacIntyre holds a career 46-65 record in nine seasons as a collegiate head coach.

The FIU job will be a major rebuilding task, as the Panthers have endured a rough 24 months since their upset of Miami in 2019. Following three straight bowl appearances under former head coach Butch Davis, the team went 0-5 in 2020 and their only win in 2021 was over an FCS team in Long Island University.

The program has seen multiple players transfer over the past three seasons — currently having 13 players in the transfer portal and only has 49 scholarship players on the roster currently.