FIU expected to name Memphis Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre as Head Coach

The former San Jose State and Colorado HC spent the last two seasons at Memphis as Defensive Coordinator

By Eric C. Henry
Oregon State v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Sources confirmed to Underdog Dynasty that Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre will be named the fifth full-time head coach in FIU history on Thursday afternoon. As first reported by UDD, the 56-year-old MacIntyre will take over an FIU team that is coming off a 1-11 season and hasn’t won an FBS game since defeating crosstown rival Miami in November of 2019.

MacIntyre held previous stops at San Jose State from 2010-2013, where he led the Spartans to a 10-win season in 2012, before taking the Colorado head coaching job, where he served from 2013-2018. During his time in Boulder, he amassed a 30-44 record, but did win the Pac-12 South in 2016.

MacIntyre holds a career 46-65 record in nine seasons as a collegiate head coach.

The FIU job will be a major rebuilding task, as the Panthers have endured a rough 24 months since their upset of Miami in 2019. Following three straight bowl appearances under former head coach Butch Davis, the team went 0-5 in 2020 and their only win in 2021 was over an FCS team in Long Island University.

The program has seen multiple players transfer over the past three seasons — currently having 13 players in the transfer portal and only has 49 scholarship players on the roster currently.

