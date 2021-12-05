Louisiana Hires Michael Desormeaux as Head Coach

It’s a new day in Lafayette.

Less than 24 hours removed from their first Sun Belt title, there is a new leader of the Ragin’ Cajun football program.

Louisiana announced that Michael Desormeaux, former Cajun QB and this year’s co-OC, has been hired as the program’s 27th head coach.

This past season, Louisiana finished third in the Sun Belt in points per game 27.5 and third in yardage per game with 405.9. Quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 2646 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season under the direction of Desormeaux.

Desormeaux was a legendary QB at Louisiana, breaking record after record throughout his career from 2005-2008. He was the 8th QB in NCAA history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. After playing at Louisiana, he spent some time in the NFL as a DB for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SO EXCITED FOR THIS DUDE ‼️ one of the hardest workers & competitors I’ve ever had the privilege to Coach. Congrats HBC @michaeldes1 … love you My Dude pic.twitter.com/XY19O2rdYh — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) December 5, 2021

After that, he spent time coaching at two different high schools in the Acadiana area before joining the Cajuns’ staff for the first time in 2015.

Desormeaux was the interim head coach of the program before hiring Billy Napier in 2017. He was also the only member from the previous staff Napier kept on.

A New Iberia, LA native, Desormeaux is Ragin Cajun through and through, and the players are already thrilled about the news.

“He loves us”



Dr. Maggard says every player expressed appreciation for Michael Desormeaux (@michaeldes1), and Billy Napier also endorsed him as a Head Coach and play caller. — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) December 5, 2021

However, with Patrick Toney and Jabbar Juluke leaving the program to follow Billy Napier to Florida, there will be some crucial positions on staff that need to be filled sooner rather than later.

Desormeaux’s first test will be against the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl on December 18th.