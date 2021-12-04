Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana Secures First Title, 24-16

Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER

Louisiana TD 9:55 Michael Jefferson 27 Yd pass from Levi Lewis (Nate Snyder Kick)

9 plays, 75 yards, 5:05

7-0 Cajuns

SECOND QUARTER

Louisiana TD 9:22 Levi Lewis 56 Yd Run (Nate Snyder Kick)

7 plays, 92 yards, 1:56

14-0 Cajuns

App St TD 2:38 Camerun Peoples 43 Yd Run (Chandler Staton Kick)

6 plays, 75 yards, 2:39

14-7 Cajuns

Louisiana FG 0:01 Nate Snyder 33 Yd Field Goal

5 plays, 38 yards, 0:31

17-7 Cajuns HALF

THIRD QUARTER

App St FG 8:06 Chandler Staton 36 Yd Field Goal

15 plays, 57 yards, 6:54

17-10 Cajuns

FOURTH QUARTER

Louisiana TD 12:14 Emani Bailey 35 Yd Run (Nate Snyder Kick)

7 plays, 72 yards, 2:36

24-10 Cajuns

App St TD 5:06 Thomas Hennigan 24 Yd pass from Chase Brice (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)

12 plays, 83 yards, 3:10

24-16 Cajuns FINAL

Recap

It was a night many in Lafayette, LA will never forget.

In front of a record-breaking crowd, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 24-16 to claim the program’s first ever outright Sun Belt Championship. With the win, the Cajuns improve to 12-1 on the year and the Mountaineers fall to 10-3

“I’m proud of what we did (on the field), but I’m more proud of how we did it” said Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, who ended his tenure at Louisiana tonight the best way imaginable: with a league title win at home and the award for Sun Belt Coach of the Year. He will be introduced as the head coach of Florida tomorrow.

Levi Lewis was named MVP of the game after going 15-30 for 20 yards and a touchdown while adding 65 yards and a score on the ground. Lewis ends his Cajun career as one of the most decorated QBs in Louisiana history. Emani Bailey led the rushing attack with 17 yards and a score on 14 carries. Leading receiver for Louisiana was Peter Leblanc with 67 yards on four catches.

For App State, Chase Brice went 12-30 for 119 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. Cam Peoples led the Mountaineers in rushing with 6 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown. Thomas Hennigan led the receiver corps with 61 yards and a touchdown on 8 receptions in the game.

Defensively, Zi’Yon Hill and Chauncey Manac were difference makers for the Cajuns, while Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year D’Marco Jackson kept App St in the ballgame with 11 tackles and a sack.

The Cajuns outgained App St 398-290. But the glaring statistic is the passing numbers. Louisiana beat out the Mountaineers 210-119 in terms of passing yardage, which ultimately made the difference in the end.

Up Next

Louisiana (12-1, 9-0 SBC) and App State (10-3, 7-2 SBC) will both await their bowl matchups.