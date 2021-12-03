Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Championship Game Preview Time to discuss a game with massive playoff implications By Emily Van Buskirk and Dan Morrison Dec 3, 2021, 2:00pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Championship Game Preview Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images Dan and Emily are back to preview the AAC Championship Game and break down a few different College Football Playoff scenarios. Plus, Emily is going to the Army-Navy Game. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 13 Review and Championship Week Preview 2021 AAC Championship Game Preview: #21 Houston Cougars @ #4 Cincinnati Bearcats Montana State’s McKay enters Transfer Portal before Playoff Opener Underdogs Against the Spread: Best G5 Football Conference Championship ATS Picks Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 13 Review Scott Carr Introduced as FIU Athletics Director Loading comments...
Loading comments...