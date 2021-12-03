 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Championship Game Preview

Time to discuss a game with massive playoff implications

By Emily Van Buskirk and Dan Morrison
Houston v Cincinnati Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dan and Emily are back to preview the AAC Championship Game and break down a few different College Football Playoff scenarios. Plus, Emily is going to the Army-Navy Game.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

More From Underdog Dynasty

Loading comments...