Filed under: College football podcasts Sun Belt Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 13 Review and Championship Week Preview Who comes out on top between the Cajuns and the Mountaineers? By Brian Stone and Zeke Palermo Dec 3, 2021, 11:47am EST Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Brian and Zeke break down rivalry week in the Sun Belt, talk about finalized coaching changes and preview the big showdown between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Saturday. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.
