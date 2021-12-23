2021 Camellia Bowl Best Bets

With the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl just days away, what better way to celebrate the FBS bowl game on Christmas Day than by gambling on the Georgia State-Ball State matchup? These are some of the best bets available on DraftKings that, if all hit on a parlay, could multiply your wagers by 57-times.

Odds (provided by DraftKings): According to DraftKings, Georgia state are a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 63.5 points.*

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

OVER 51 combined points

There’s a handful of reasons the lean with the over for this matchup. Over the past five weeks the teams have combined for 51.8 points per game, hit over 51 combined in 14 of 24 total games, and to boot the Camellia Bowl has only ever hit under 51 twice in the game’s history.

A bet on the over returns just over 95% of the original wager plus your money back, providing a fairly safe way to nearly double your funds.

OVER 3.5 Ball State Points in the First Quarter

Over the past season, Ball State has been among the best first quarter offenses in the country. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 points in the first quarter per game this season against FBS opponents, 16th-best in the country. Only twice in did BSU score less than 3.5 in opening period this season; those games were Ball State’s two worst losses of the season, against Penn State and Wyoming.

Booking this play at +100 doubles your wager; a better return than the above and almost equally as safe.

Georgia State TO WIN BY 13-18

In its seven wins this season, GSU has averaged a margin of 14.4 and BSU lost its six defeats by an average of 17. These both obviously fall within the 13-18 margin, giving reason to suspect that such a result could occur in the Camellia Bowl.

This is all assuming the Panthers win, of course, but

It is worth noting that no Camellia Bowl has ever been won by more than eight, but the teams’ performances this season takes precedence over anecdotal background.

Taking this bet at +450 more than quadruples a bet, plus your money back. Should this hit, Georgia State would also beat the -5.5 spread (-115 odds) and win on the money line (-225); taking the trio as a three-legged parlay returns your investment 13-times over.