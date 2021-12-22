Frisco Football Classic - North Texas vs Miami (OH): How to Watch, Preview, and Prediction

Added at the end of the season, to make sure that every bowl eligible team would have a game to play in, this will be the first edition of the Frisco Football Classic. In some ways, it’s acting as a replacement for the San Francisco Bowl, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What exactly makes The Frisco Football Classic a classic is still up for some debate.

The game is going to be between North Texas and Miami (OH), in their first ever meeting. Miami (OH) is listed as a three point favorite, while the total for the game is set at 54 on DraftKings.

How to Watch

The best way to watch the Frisco Football Classic is by actually going to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. However, most people aren’t going to be able to do that, so watching on TV is the best bet. As of now, the game is scheduled to air on ESPN and a live stream on ESPN+ on December 23rd at 3:30 pm EST.

Previewing the Frisco Football Classic

Both North Texas and Miami (OH) are coming into the Frisco Football Classic at 6-6, but they got there in fairly opposite ways.

North Texas started the season 1-6, with their only win coming against Northwestern State. It looked like Seth Littrell was going to be fired, before they went on a run, winning five straight games, including beating UTSA in a shocking upset. As for Miami (OH), they went back and forth losing two games, winning one, losing one, winning two, etc. It was, in truth, a little bit of a disappointing season for the RedHawks, who hoped to make it to the MAC Championship Game, but they fell one game short due to a 48-47 loss to Kent State.

If North Texas can keep its second half momentum going, then they should be in good shape. After all, the team that jumped UTSA in the final week of the regular season is much better than the team who UAB 40-6. In particular, North Texas found success running the ball late in the season.

For Miami (OH), like many MAC teams, their defense leaves something to be desired. Still, they were better against the run than the pass. At the same time, the RedHawks were a good team at creating pressure. In this way, they lived and died by the big play on defense. On offense, in a way, it was no different. They were incredibly capable of creating big plays, and North Texas gives them up.

Frisco Football Classic Prediction

Just because this game was added in the eleventh hour doesn’t mean it won’t be a great game. This should be a high scoring game where both teams manage to find explosive plays. The Mean Green will be looking to ride momentum into the bowl, while Miami (OH) is probably the better team overall and will try and end their season on a positive note.

In the end, the RedHawks are the slight favorites for a reason.

Miami (OH) 38 North Texas 34