Underdog Pawdcast: Dos Frisco Bowls

Eric and Joe get together during a busy holiday week to talk about the two bowls games this week in Frisco. Plus reflections on Bailey Zappe and WKU making NCAA history, Marshall coming up a bit short in the New Orleans Bowl, what’s next for UTEP, UAB humbling BYU, a rough Myrtle Beach bowl for ODU, and an MTSU party in the Bahamas. Happy football watching!

Frisco Bowl/Frisco Football Classic Lines

#24 San Diego State vs UTSA - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN - SDSU -2, O/U 48.5

Miami (OH) vs North Texas. - Thursday, 3:30 PM ET on ESPN - Miami -3, O/U 54.5