Underdog Pawdcasts: AAC Bowl Previews

Dan and Emily are back to talk about Army-Navy, Early Signing Day, and Temple’s new head coach. Then, they break into previewing all of the AAC bowl games (except the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sorry, Dan was sick and couldn’t record until it was too late).

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Remaining AAC Bowl Game Schedule/Betting Lines

All lines provided by DraftKings

Gasparilla Bowl - UCF vs Florida - Florida -7, O/U 55.5

Hawaii Bowl - Hawaii vs Memphis - Memphis -8.5, O/U 55.5

Military Bowl - East Carolina vs Boston College - Boston College -3, O/U 51.5

Birmingham Bowl - Auburn vs #20 Houston - Auburn -2.5, O/U 51.5

Fenway Bowl - Virginia vs SMU - Virginia -2, O/U 71

Cotton Bowl - #1 Alabama vs #4 Cincinnati - Alabama -13.5, O/U 58

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.