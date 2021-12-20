2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl - Old Dominion vs Tulsa: Last Minute Bets

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Bowl season: when you can watch college football in the middle of the day with a glass of eggnog and nobody judges you but the dog...and who cares what he thinks? You caught him drinking out of the toilet the other day.

For today’s Myrtle Beach Bowl, our friends at DraftKings have Tulsa tabbed as a 9.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 53 points. If you’re looking to go deeper into this game with your wager, we’ve got a few suggestions.

So go ahead, fill out your betting slip on this fine Monday morning. Nobody answers emails in December any way.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Total Points - Old Dominion - O/U 22.5 - Bet the over

In their last five games (all of which ODU has won), the Monarchs have averaged 36 points per game. Also, Old Dominion have failed to score 20 or more points just three times this season. Combine this with a banged up defensive secondary for Tulsa and this one feels like a safe bet.

Odd Point Total - Tulsa -110 - Take it

In five of their final six games, Tulsa has accumulated an even point total. Kicker Zack Long has also been near automatic in this home stretch of the season and when he accumulates an even point total, more often than not the team does as well.

Take Old Dominion to cover the 9.5-point spread

Ricky Rahne’s squad has made a habit of defying expectations this season after sitting out all of 2020. The Monarchs have covered the spread in each of their last five game. Why they wouldn’t be doing as much as they can to replicate their performance from these recent wins, plus the advantage of a crowd that will be largely dominated by ODU fans, is beyond me.