Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 13 Review Coaching changes and Cinci looks to be one win away. By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk Dec 2, 2021, 10:30am EST Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images Dan and Emily are back to break down the final weekend of the regular season. Plus, there have been several major off-field storylines to keep track of, including the 2021 coaching carousel. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.
