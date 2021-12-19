2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs Tulsa - How To Watch

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6)

Kickoff time: 2:30 pm EST

Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

TV: ESPN: Kevin Brown (PXP), Hutson Mason (analyst), Marty Smith & Ryan McGee (sideline)

Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/

Radio: Hurricane Vision or Big Country 99.5 FM (Tulsa)/ODU Sports Radio Network ESPN Radio 94.1 FM (Norfolk)

According to DraftKings, Tulsa is favored at -9.5 with the over/under set at 53 points.*

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Notes: