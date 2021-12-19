2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs Tulsa - How To Watch

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6)
Kickoff time: 2:30 pm EST
Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
TV: ESPN: Kevin Brown (PXP), Hutson Mason (analyst), Marty Smith & Ryan McGee (sideline)
Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Radio: Hurricane Vision or Big Country 99.5 FM (Tulsa)/ODU Sports Radio Network ESPN Radio 94.1 FM (Norfolk)
According to DraftKings, Tulsa is favored at -9.5 with the over/under set at 53 points.*
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Notes:
- Tulsa senior running back Shamari Brooks is 30 yards shy of becoming Tulsa’s second all-time leading rusher. Brooks has rushed for 922 yards and six TDs on 192 carries in 2021. Brooks is the AAC’s third leading rusher this season.
- Injuries have wreaked havoc on the Tulsa defense all season as the Hurricane started a different lineup in all 12 games this season on that side of the ball. Jaxon Player and Anthony Goodlow lead a talented defensive line. Goodlow is second in the AAC in sacks (6) while Player is third in the AAC in tackles for loss (12.5).
- The Monarchs enter this game the winners of five straight contests while Tulsa has won three straight.
- ODU is tied for first in the country with six blocked kicks.
- On offense, ODU is led by redshirt freshman QB Hayden Wolff who has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,757 yards, 10 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Running back has also contributed 1,035 rushing yards for a 5.1 average per carry and seven TDs.
