Frisco Football Classic - North Texas vs Miami (OH): 3 Players to Watch

The Frisco Football Classic is set to take place on December 23, 2021, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. This is the bowl game that was added after the regular season ended to make sure that every team was accommodated for bowl season. North Texas will meet Miami (OH) in this game, which DraftKings has listed Miami (OH) as a 3 point favorite, while the over/under is 54.

In any bowl game, it can be difficult to figure out who is and who isn’t playing. After all, players opt-out and teams tend to use these games as live reps for next season. Even with all that comes with playing in a bowl game, there are going to be plenty of players to keep an eye on. Here are three of the best.

DeAndre Torrey

Running Back-North Texas

The Mean Green running game is what North Texas had to lean on the make a bowl game. The whole backfield is worth checking out, frankly, but DeAndre Torrey is their workhorse. Torrey is a senior and is undersized for an FBS running back. His production is also incredible, going for 1,215 yards and 13 TDs this season.

Even though Torrey is a small running back, he runs angry. He’s not afraid of contact and is good at shaking off tacklers. Then, once a hole appears, he strikes. It’s an incredibly fun style of back to watch play.

Jack Sorenson

Wide Receiver-Miami (OH)

Jack Sorenson is one of the best receivers in all of the MAC. In fact, he leads the MAC in receiving yards (1,290), touchdowns (10), and average yards per catch (18.7). Sorenson gets the most attention in the passing game from Miami (OH) too, as the next two wide receivers on their team can’t equal his production combined. His best game of the season, by far, came against Ohio, when he had 14 catches for 283 yards and 2 TDs.

One thing that’s important to understand is how the RedHawks are going to try and use Jack Sorenson. He’s a big play, explosive threat in the receiving game, despite being listed at only 6ft tall. Because of his size, most of his production also comes from the slot. So, get your Bill Belichick memes ready.

Kameron Butler

Defensive Line-Miami (OH)

You have to give some love to the defensive side of the ball, where the RedHawks have a couple of pass rushers that deserve a long look in this game. Lonnie Phelps deserves credit as the team’s leading sack leader at 8.5, but Kameron Butler is just a fraction behind him, with 8. Butler also has 3 forced fumbles, 49 total tackles, and an interception on the season. So, it’s been a Hell of a year.

Butler is just a Junior, so this could be a preview of an absolutely insane senior season in the MAC. He’s athletic from the defensive end position, able to make plays like tipping quarterback throws to himself. Look out for number 82 to harass North Texas in the backfield all day long.