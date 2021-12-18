How To Stream Saturday’s College Football Bowl Slate

On Friday night, we all got to see bowl season get off to a fantastic start.

Middle Tennessee kicked things off by upsetting Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl with an interesting two-quarterback system. Then later in the day, Coastal Carolina earned the program’s first-ever bowl win in a thriller over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl. After that, we had a battle of the FCS titans with James Madison at North Dakota State.

The Bison led JMU with about six minutes left when they punted into Dukes’ territory. JMU led a lengthy drive deep into North Dakota’s red zone.

Then...blackness. Nothing.

If you were one of YouTube TV’s roughly four million subscribers at that point, you completely lost access to any Disney-owned properties, including the ESPN networks at that exact moment. You had to find out that North Dakota State made a game-saving, one-handed, end zone interception on Twitter...like a fool.

In a nutshell, YouTube and Disney were unable to come to a renewal agreement prior to the expiration of their old deal on Friday night. As a result, all Disney-owned channels including ESPN and ABC were dropped from all YouTube TV packages. This presents a problem for college football fans with six FBS bowl games, an FCS bowl, and an FCS playoff game starting at 11 AM ET on Saturday. All but three of this year’s 44 bowl games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN networks.

