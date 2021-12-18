2021 LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs Liberty — How To Watch

Liberty Flames (7-5) vs Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5)
Kickoff time: 5:45 pm EST
Location: Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
TV: ESPN: Chris Cotter (PxP)/Mark Herzlich (Analyst)/Jayln Johnson (Sideline)
Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Radio: Liberty Flames Radio Network: Alan York (PxP)/Brad Butler (Analyst)/Nick Pearce (Sideline)/Eastern Michigan 89.1 WEMU: Matt Shepard (PxP)/Rob Rubick (Analyst)
According to DraftKings, Liberty is an eight-point favorite with the over/under set at 63.5 points.*
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Notes:
- One of the most entertaining teams in college football, Eastern Michigan is one of just three FBS squads to have multiple wins by a one-point margin this season (Miami, 13-12; WMU, 22-21). Coincidentally, the other two teams that can make that claim also reside in the MidAmerican Conference (Northern Illinois 3, Buffalo 2).
- Eastern has won or tied (28 wins, 4 ties) the turnover battle in 32 of its last 34 victories under Creighton.
- Malik Willis needs one passing TD to join Stephen Calvert as the only Liberty QBs ever to throw for 25 TDs in a single season. Calvert posted a program-record 29 TD passes in 2017 and added 28 more TDs in 2019.
- As a team, Liberty needs one passing TD to break the program single-season record set in 1990 and 2019. 7: First-year LB Storey Jackson needs seven tackles to become Liberty’s first player with a 100-tackle season since 2014 (Jacob Hagen had 108 tackles in 14 games).
