2021 New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs Louisiana - How To Watch

Game Notes
Time and Date: Saturday, December 18 2021 - 9:15 PM ET
Broadcast Network: ESPN
Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA
Spread: Louisiana -4, per DraftKings*
Point Total: 55.5 O/U
ESPN FPI: Louisiana 58.2%
All-Time Series: This will be the first time the two programs have met.
Notes:
- This game will be Michael Desormeaux’s first as head coach of Louisiana after he was appointed to the position following Billy Napier’s departure for Florida. Napier was also named Sun Belt coach of the year this season.
- Marshall head coach Charles Huff looks to end his first season with the Herd on a high note.
- Louisiana enter this game 11th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 18.2 points per game.
- Louisiana’s eight turnovers are the third-fewest nationally.
- Marshall is tied for fourth nationally with 35 rushing touchdowns and is 10th in total offense (470.8) and 12th in passing offense (310.9).
- Marshall linebacker Abraha Beauplan ranks third in C-USA in tackles with 104, which averages out to 8.67 per game.
- On the defensive side, the Thundering Herd is tied for 13th nationally with 38 sacks. Marshall had C-USA’s best scoring defense with 22.8 points allowed per game.
- Marshall running back Rasheen Ali is tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns with 20.
- Louisiana running back and New Orleans native Montrell Johnson ran for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 64.67 yards per game, which was among the top 10 in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game and points per game. Johnson was named the Sun Belt freshman of the year for 2021. Louisiana running back Chris Smith will not play in this contest, which means Johnsons carry count will likely increase.
