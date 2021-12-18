2021 New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs Louisiana - How To Watch

Game Notes

Time and Date: Saturday, December 18 2021 - 9:15 PM ET

Broadcast Network: ESPN

Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA



Spread: Louisiana -4, per DraftKings*

Point Total: 55.5 O/U

ESPN FPI: Louisiana 58.2%

All-Time Series: This will be the first time the two programs have met.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Notes: