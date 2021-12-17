2021 Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs Appalachian State — How To Watch

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) vs Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2)

Kickoff time: 11:00 AM EST

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

TV: ESPN: Clay Mavtick (PxP)/Rocky Boiman (Analyst)/Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline)

Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/

Radio: Western Kentucky: 100.7 WKLX-FM/Hilltopper IMG Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Randy Lee/Analyst: Terry Obee/Sidelines: Jared Holland)/App State: 97.9 WPEG-FM/(Play-By-Play: Adam Whitten/Analyst: Noah Hannon/Sidelines: Molly Cotton)

According to DraftKings, Appalachian State is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 67.5 points.*

Notes: