Cajuns Begin Mike Desormeaux Era with Strong Early Signing Period

College football is an ever-changing landscape of hills to climb and changes to overcome. A new coaching staff definitely falls into that category.

After a program-best 12-1 regular season and the first ever outright Sun Belt Conference championship, Billy Napier is now off to Florida, and with him went most of the Cajuns’ coaching staff.

Now, new head coach Mike Desormeaux is tasked with getting his players ready for the New Orleans Bowl on top of fielding a new staff. Don’t forget National Signing Day.

The Early Signing Period took place this week and the Cajuns did a lot of what they were expected to do, as “Des” kept most of the guys in the pipeline that were already there. We’ll take a look of some of the names you need to know.

Zeon Chriss (QB, 6’1” 195 lbs Madison Prep Academy, Baton Rouge, LA)

Chriss is talented, multi-dimensional QB who will be in the starting QB conversation the second he arrives on campus. A 3-star recruit and one of the top athletes in the state, Chriss led Madison Prep to the school’s first state title in 2020 as a junior and he also excelled on the track in high school, running the 200, 400, relays, and long jump.

Chriss has a strong arm, makes quick decisions, and is able to extend plays with his feet. A lot like Levi Lewis, but a better passer and 3 inches taller. Look for Zeon to be a key contributor early on for the Cajuns.

Lorenzell Dubose (DB, 6’0 175 lbs, Neville High School, Monroe, LA)

Lorenzell Dubose is the definition of an athlete. He is a two-sport athlete like Chriss, and one of the top 50 DBs nationwide. He ran track in high school, participating in the 100 and 200 (11.36 100 speed). in 2021, Dubose played both receiver and cornerback for the Neville Tigers, helping them to a state semifinal appearance.

Louisiana fended off Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, Arkansas, Houston, and others to land Dubose, and he credited it to the culture within the Cajuns’ program. He’s a true shutdown corner with great speed and long arms, which will fill in nicely in the Louisiana secondary for 2022.

Kailep Edwards (LB 6’0, 221, West St John High School, Edgard, LA)

Kailep Edwards couldn’t have come to Louisiana at a better time. Losing both Ferrod Gardner and Lorenzo McCaskill after this season, Edwards will immediately fill big holes in that middle group. Being one of the top 75 linebackers in America, he’s a ruthless athlete that is always around the ball. A two-sport athlete, he also threw shotput, discus, and ran relays at West St John.

Coach Desormeaux had to fight off big names for this young man as well, fending off pushes from Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Florida State, and Mississippi State to keep Edwards close to home. He brings a dominating presence to a defensive unit that will have many holes to fill in 2022.

Other names to look out from this early class include: Jaydon Johnson (WR, Missouri City, TX), Damon Youngblood (Safety, McKinney, TX), Bryant Williams (OT, Grand Lake, LA), and Marcus Wiser (DL, Kilgore, TX)