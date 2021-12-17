Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA’s First Weekend of Bowl Season & A Major Recruiting Shift

Conference USA has a busy first few days of bowl season, so Eric and Joe get into the nitty-gritty of what to expect for Marshall, UAB, UTEP, Old Dominion, and Western Kentucky. The guys also talk about Mike MacIntyre’s first few days on the job as head coach of FIU and get into a lengthy discussion about the repercussions of Travis Hunter committing to Jackson State and the bad takes that ensued as a result. Plus, Joe introduces Eric to GWAR. Happy football watching!

C-USA Weekend Bowl Game Odds, Provided by DraftKings*

Boca Raton Bowl: WKU vs App State - App State -3, O/U 66.5, WKU Moneyline +115, App State Moneyline -135

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs Fresno State - Fresno State -11.5, O/U 52, UTEP Moneyline +360, Fresno State Moneyline -490

Independence Bowl: UAB vs BYU - BYU -6.5, O/U 54.5, UAB Moneyline +215, BYU Moneyline -265

New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs Louisiana - Louisiana -4, O/U 55.5, Marshall Moneyline +155, Louisiana Moneyline -180

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

