2021 Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina — How To Watch

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-4) vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2)
Kickoff time: 6:00 pm EST
Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV: ESPN2: Mike Morgan (PxP)/Kirk Morrison (Analyst)/Dawn Davenport (Sideline)
Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Radio: Bowl Season Radio (Sirius XM): Jamie Seh (PxP)/Landy Burdine (Analyst)/Despina Barton (Sideline)
Odds (provided by DraftKings): According to DraftKings, Coastal Carolina are a 12-point favorite with the over/under set at 63.5 points.*
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Notes:
- A total of 16 Chanticleers were recognized to All-Sun Belt Teams, including first team accolades for McCall (QB), Shermari Jones (RB), Jaivon Heiligh (WR), Isiah Likely (TE), Josaiah Stewart (DE), D’Jordan Strong (CB), C.J. Brewer (DT) and Silas Kelly (LB).
- Coastal Carolina is one of four FBS programs to be ranked in the top-25 in both total offense (4931 – 7th) and total defense (324.8 – 17th) – CCU, Mississippi State, Michigan and Alabama.
- The 2021 Huskies won a nation-leading seven games by one score or less, including four victories by two points or less and another in overtime.
- After going 0-6 a year ago, NIU’s turnaround has come with the second-youngest roster in the FBS as the Huskies featured 75 players who finished high school in 2020 or 2021 and 11 more who graduated in 2019; of those 86 players, 53 have seen action for NIU in 2021 and 33 are listed on the two-deep.
- NIU is the first team in FBS history to win its conference championship game one season after going winless.
- NIU claimed its sixth MAC Championship all-time with a 41-23 win over Kent State in the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game at Detroit’s Ford Field on December 4.
