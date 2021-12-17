2021 Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina — How To Watch

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-4) vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2)

Kickoff time: 6:00 pm EST

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN2: Mike Morgan (PxP)/Kirk Morrison (Analyst)/Dawn Davenport (Sideline)

Online Stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/

Radio: Bowl Season Radio (Sirius XM): Jamie Seh (PxP)/Landy Burdine (Analyst)/Despina Barton (Sideline)

Odds (provided by DraftKings): According to DraftKings, Coastal Carolina are a 12-point favorite with the over/under set at 63.5 points.*

Notes: