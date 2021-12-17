2021 Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo - How To Watch, Odds, Previews

Toledo Rockets (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) vs Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA)

HOW TO WATCH

Start Time: Noon ET

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Team: Matt Barrie, Matt Barrie, Matt Barrie

MTSU Radio: WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM; THE GAME 102.5 FM/97.5 FM

Toledo Radio: WSPD 1370 AM (Toledo), WDTW 1310 AM (Detroit), WDTW 1310 AM (Cleveland) UTRockets.com

ODDS, PER DRAFTKINGS

Spread: Toledo (-10)

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Toledo -400, Middle Tennessee +300

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

PREVIEWS

It’s all about the percentages, baby. Here’s some intel on which Bahamas Bowl statistics to keep an eye on.

Related Three Key Statistics for MTSU vs Toledo

Former Blue Raider running back Phillip Tanner takes a closer look at the Bahamas Bowl matchup and what MTSU needs to do to secure the bag.

Island life is more relaxed and so is this Middle Tennessee-Toledo Bahamas Bowl preview, ya dig?

From our friends at Hustle Belt