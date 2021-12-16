3 Things to Know About the Frisco Football Classic

The Frisco Football Classic is one of the most unique bowl games of the season. That’s because it’s brand new, created after the season ended to help accommodate every bowl eligible school. In its own right, that should be enough to make you pay attention. However, there is still plenty to realize about this game.

Date: 12/23/2021

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Line: Miami (OH) -3, O/U=54 (according to DraftKings)*

The Over Should Be a Safe Bet

The Frisco Football Classic is being played between two teams that are better known for their offenses than their defenses. The over for this game is set at 54, according to DraftKings, and that should be a fairly safe bet that they hit this number.

50% of the RedHawks’ games have gone over 54 points this season, while 54.5% of the Mean Green’s have as well. In fact, North Texas has averaged a game total of 61 points this season, a full touchdown higher than the current over/under line. So, there is no reason not to expect the over to hit.

Turnovers Could Win the Game

So far on the season, Miami (OH) has 12 turnovers. That’s an even one turnover a game. North Texas, meanwhile, has 16 on the season, or about 1.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, the Mean Green has forced 18 turnovers, or 1.5 a game, on the season. 12 of those were fumbles. Miami (OH) has only forced 15 (1.25 per game) and they’ve done so in a nearly 50/50 split.

This means the overall turnover margins for each team were +3 for Miami (OH), but just +2 for North Texas. Ok, Ultimately, not that different for the two programs. However, being on the right side of the turnover margin is a major reason why both these programs managed to get to six wins on the year. This should be a high scoring game between two offenses, and the team that steals a possession will likely be the one who wins the game.

Toyota Stadium is Home to More Than Just the Frisco Football Classic

Some bowl games are housed in stadiums that everyone knows, like the Rose Bowl. Some are played in NFL stadiums, like the Gasparilla Bowl, while others still play in the stadiums of college teams. The Boca Raton Bowl in FAU Stadium is a great example of this. At a glance, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX is a stadium that fans aren’t as familiar with. After all, there are a few of these that hosts a few events throughout the year, like the Citrus Bowl (or Camping World Bowl) in Orlando. However, Toyota Stadium hosts plenty of other events.

To begin with, Toyota Stadium was designed to host soccer, and FC Dallas of the MLS calls it home. This is also where the National Soccer Hall of Fame is currently located. However, football fans will know it better as the home of the Frisco Bowl, and the FCS National Championship Game since 2010. This year the Frisco Bowl is between UTSA and San Diego State.