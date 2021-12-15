 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr Joins The Show, Plus Bahamas Bowl Preview

Carr gives discusses his days ahead at FIU, plus we get into the first bowl of the season.

By Joe Londergan and Eric C. Henry
Florida International v Western Kentucky Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Newly appointed FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr joins the show to chat about his vision for the future of Panther football and his experiences that have prepared him for the challenge. Plus the guys give a quick preview of the Bahamas Bowl, where Toledo is -10, per DraftKings, against Middle Tennessee State.

