Here’s How You Can Help Communities Affected By Tornadoes

Over the weekend, areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas were ravaged by a tornado system. It’s estimated that as of Saturday night, the death toll has risen above 80. Even more are injured. Tens of thousands of families have had property destroyed, including their entire homes in many cases.

Frankly, we’re just a group of people who write about college football. There’s not much we can say to accurately describe the devastation in these areas that hasn’t been said already. What we can do is compile a list of ways to contribute to the solution. This post will be added to as we come across more ways to help, financially or otherwise.

Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson has organized a fundraiser through GoFundMe with the goal of covering lodging costs for people who had their homes destroyed by the storms. On Saturday night, the fundraiser had raised just over $1,000.

Anyone who can help please consider donating!! So many people are left without homes or anywhere to live!! I'm raising money for Bowling Green Tornado Devastation Help. Click to Donate https://t.co/v3NLjxXipi — Brayden Narveson (@20Brayden) December 11, 2021

We mentioned the mass injuries seen as a result of these storms. As you can imagine, dealing with this during the country’s worst blood shortage in a decade in the middle of a global pandemic is nightmarishly difficult. If you’re able, consider donating blood and/or plasma to the American Red Cross.

Learn more and schedule an appointment here. If you give before December 16th, you’ll also get an Amazon gift card.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

DONATE HERE

The Salvation Army is currently working to provide, food, shelter, emotional/spiritual support and medical care to those displaced.

Give online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org/. Give by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

The American Red Cross’ state offices in the affected areas posted multiple Twitter threads on Friday night and Saturday with more info for those affected or looking to help affected loved ones.

• Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot.

• Check your loved one’s social media pages (i.e., Facebook, Twitter, etc.), as they may have already

gone online to tell their story.

• Send an email. — American Red Cross of Illinois (@RedCrossIL) December 11, 2021

• If your missing loved one is elderly, has a functional or access need, suffers from a medical or mental

condition or has difficulty understanding the English language, you can reach out to your local Red

Cross for assistance. — American Red Cross of Illinois (@RedCrossIL) December 11, 2021

We are responding to devastating tornadoes in MO & AR. Tips on what to do after a tornado to stay safe:

• Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines

• Return to your home only when authorities say it's safe

• Stay out of damaged buildingshttps://t.co/ZlRyGVDqMD — Red Cross of Missouri (@RedCrossMO) December 11, 2021

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the severe weather and tornadoes. Red Cross volunteers are assessing damage across the state. We will be opening shelters in Lake, Obion, Weakley and Gibson counties. For safety & shelter information, download the Red Cross Emergency app. pic.twitter.com/zGEx2CvQAI — American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) December 11, 2021

We are responding to devastating tornadoes in AR & MO. Tips on what to do after a tornado to stay safe:

• Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines

• Return to your home only when authorities say it's safe

• Stay out of damaged buildingshttps://t.co/yDS5voHOfh — RedCrossArkansas (@ArkRedCross) December 11, 2021

Our thoughts are with everyone whose lives have been impacted by the tornadoes that touched down across KY. The Red Cross & our partners are working around the clock to help those in need. If you need a safe place to stay, find a list of open shelters at https://t.co/zxmSXboco7. pic.twitter.com/EfClreGviH — Kentucky Red Cross (@KYRedCross) December 11, 2021