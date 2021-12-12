 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s How You Can Help Communities Affected By Tornadoes

We’ve compiled a list of where you can donate and find information on disaster relief resources.

By UDD Staff
NCAA Football: Western Kentucky at Marshall Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas were ravaged by a tornado system. It’s estimated that as of Saturday night, the death toll has risen above 80. Even more are injured. Tens of thousands of families have had property destroyed, including their entire homes in many cases.

Frankly, we’re just a group of people who write about college football. There’s not much we can say to accurately describe the devastation in these areas that hasn’t been said already. What we can do is compile a list of ways to contribute to the solution. This post will be added to as we come across more ways to help, financially or otherwise.

Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson has organized a fundraiser through GoFundMe with the goal of covering lodging costs for people who had their homes destroyed by the storms. On Saturday night, the fundraiser had raised just over $1,000.

We mentioned the mass injuries seen as a result of these storms. As you can imagine, dealing with this during the country’s worst blood shortage in a decade in the middle of a global pandemic is nightmarishly difficult. If you’re able, consider donating blood and/or plasma to the American Red Cross.

Learn more and schedule an appointment here. If you give before December 16th, you’ll also get an Amazon gift card.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

DONATE HERE

The Salvation Army is currently working to provide, food, shelter, emotional/spiritual support and medical care to those displaced.

Give online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org/. Give by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

The American Red Cross’ state offices in the affected areas posted multiple Twitter threads on Friday night and Saturday with more info for those affected or looking to help affected loved ones.

