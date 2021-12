The whole C-USA season has been building to this: a rematch between Western Kentucky and UTSA in the Alamodome. Can UTSA finish their dream season? Or will Bailey Zappe and the Tops snatch it away? Plus, more on FIU’s changing program, Old Dominion’s positive momentum, and Middle Tennessee’s fat guy touchdowns. Happy football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast here.